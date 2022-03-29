Biden to sign Emmett Till bill, make lynching a hate crime

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will sign the Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act into law on Tuesday. He will be joined by Vice President Kamala Harris at the bill signing.
The legislation will make lynching a federal hate crime.
The Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act was among some 200 bills introduced over the past century that have tried to ban lynching in America.
The bill would make it possible to prosecute as a lynching when a conspiracy to commit a hate crime results in death or serious bodily injury.
It carries a maximum 30-year sentence.
The bill is named after Emmett Till, a Black 14-year-old who was kidnapped, beaten and shot in the head in 1955 for allegedly whistling at a white woman in Mississippi.