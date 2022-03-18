Biden to meet with Xi Friday, assess where China stands on Russian invasion of Ukraine

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden and China's Xi Jinping are set to speak on Friday as the White House warns Beijing that providing military or economic assistance for Russia's invasion of Ukraine will trigger severe consequences from Washington and beyond.

Differences between Washington and Beijing over Russian President Vladimir Putin's prosecution of his three-week-old war against Ukraine are expected to be at the center of the call.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki says Biden will question Xi about Beijing's "rhetorical support" of Putin and its failure to denounce Russia's brutal invasion.

Earlier this week, unnamed U.S. officials claimed they had uncovered evidence that China had offered to provide Russia both military support for the campaign in Ukraine and financial backing to help stave off the impact of severe sanctions imposed by the West.

National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan then warned senior Chinese foreign policy adviser Yang Jiechi against providing such support during the meeting in Rome, even as the Kremlin denied requesting military equipment.

China later issued a denial, saying that its stance on the conflict in Ukraine is "completely objective" and "impartial."

According to Biden's public schedule, his virtual meeting with Xi will take place at 9 a.m. ET on Friday.