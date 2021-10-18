Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Biden team asks Supreme Court to pause Texas abortion law

items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)<br/>
FILE - This Sept. 3, 2021, file photo shows the Supreme Court in Washington. The Supreme Court on Tuesday, Oct. 12, seemed inclined to allow Kentucky's Republican attorney general to continue defending a restriction on abortion rights that had been struck down by lower courts. The underlying issue in the case that was argued at the high court Tuesday is a blocked Kentucky law that abortion rights supporters say would have effectively banned a standard abortion method in the second trimester of pregnancy. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)<br/><br/>
AP Images DOJ.jpeg
Posted at 12:05 PM, Oct 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-18 13:14:42-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is asking the Supreme Court to block the Texas law banning most abortions, while they fight over the measure’s validity plays out in the courts.

The law has been in effect since September, aside from a district court-ordered pause that lasted just 48 hours, and bans abortions once cardiac activity is detected, usually around six weeks and before some women know they are pregnant.

The Justice Department asked the high court Monday to lift an order imposed by a conservative federal appeals court that has allowed Texas to continue enforcing the nation’s strictest curbs on abortion through a novel law that was written to make it hard to challenge in the federal court system. The department had announced its intentions last Friday.

It’s not clear whether the administration will prevail at a Supreme Court with a conservative majority that has been fortified by three appointees of former President Donald Trump and already has agreed to hear a major challenge to abortion rights in a case from Mississippi.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2021 Red Zone Sponsors

Sponsored by

6:01 AM, Feb 06, 2019