Biden ready to sell $2.3T infrastructure plan in Louisiana

President Joe Biden will push the case for his $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan in the reliably Republican state of Louisiana.

Biden is directly challenging GOP lawmakers who say low taxes for corporations and the wealthy will fuel economic growth.

A White House official says when Biden visits Louisiana on Thursday he will pose a basic question to voters about whether tax cuts for big companies and CEOs will make the country stronger than programs to bolster the middle class.

The Democratic president plans to speak in the city of Lake Charles in front of a bridge that is 20 years past its designed lifespan.