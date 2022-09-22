Watch Now
NewsNational

Actions

Betty White's personal items to be auctioned off

Betty White
Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Betty White speaks on stage at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Betty White
Posted at 10:59 AM, Sep 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-22 11:59:27-04

Betty White fans will have the opportunity to bid on the late star's personal items.

The "Property from the Life and Career of Betty White" auction will begin on Sept. 23 and run through Sept. 25. It's being hosted by Julien's Auctions.

More than 1,500 items are being offered off. They include awards the actress won, scripts, clothes and memorabilia.

Many of the items have starting bids of $50.

White's career spanned more than eight decades. She won six Emmys and received a Lifetime Achievement award.

White died at the age of 99 on the final day of 2021.

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019