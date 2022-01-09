Watch
Average US gas price drops 2 pennies over 3 weeks to $3.39

Steven Senne/AP
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021 file photo, Jeremy Heskett, of Boston, pumps gasoline at a Shell gas station, in Westwood, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
Posted at 2:17 PM, Jan 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-09 15:17:51-05

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline dropped 2 cents over the past three weeks to $3.39 per gallon.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that prices at the pump could start increasing again because crude oil costs are rising.

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in the San Francisco Bay Area, at $4.74 per gallon. The lowest average is in Houston, at $2.79 per gallon.

According to the survey, the average price of diesel is $3.64 a gallon, down a penny.

