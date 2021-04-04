Attorney: Rapper DMX currently hospitalized in 'grave condition'

Multiplatinum rapper DMX has been hospitalized in grave condition, according to his lawyer.

DMX, whose real name is Earl Simmons, is currently in a White Plains, New York, hospital after suffering a heart attack, attorney Murray Richman confirmed to ABC New York station WABC Saturday afternoon.

"I received the call this morning that he was in the hospital," Richman told the station, saying he spoke to his client's family about his condition. "He is in grave condition, whatever that means. That's exactly what I've been told."

The rapper's publicist, Matt Oliver, said Saturday evening that Simmons no longer needed to be on life support, only to later backtrack and say he believes he's still on life support.

Richman said he has known the 50-year-old rapper for over 25 years. He last saw him in February, he told WABC.

"I pray for him," Richman said. "I know that he's going to hopefully make it. But I'm concerned, I'm very concerned."

DMX was recently on tour and was in the middle of making a movie, according to Richman.

The New York-born rapper has been nominated for multiple Grammy awards, including for the single "Party Up (Up In Here)." His bestselling album, 1999's "And Then There Was X," went platinum five times. All told, his albums have gone platinum -- sold 1 million units -- 14 times and his first five albums all rose to No. 1 on the U.S. charts.

He has also been featured in several movies, including "Romeo Must Die" and "Cradle 2 the Grave." He starred in his own reality television series, "DMX: Soul of a Man," on BET in 2006.

His last album, "Undisputed," was released in 2012.

In 2017, he pleaded guilty to tax fraud, in what prosecutors called a "multi-year scheme to conceal millions of dollars" from the IRS. He served one year in prison.

