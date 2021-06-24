Arizona DHS issues recall for marijuana products due to possible Salmonella, mold contamination

PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Health Services says multiple Arizona marijuana establishments and dispensaries initiate a voluntary recall of specific marijuana products due to possible contamination with Salmonella or Aspergillus (mold).

Officials say no illnesses have been reported, and the recall is being made out of an abundance of caution.

PRODUCTS AFFECTED:

Harvest Platinum, 14g Pre Pack Indica Flower (Glazed Apricot Gelato)

Harvest Platinum, 14g Pre Pack Sativa Flower (Tiger Haze)

Modern Flower, 3.5g Pre Pack Indica Flower (Orange Acai)

Sol Flower Dispensaries and Establishments, Tahiti Lime

EHF (Elephant Head Farms), HAT Trick #17 Flower

Mohave Cannabis, Preroll

Tru Infusion Flower, Caked Up Cherries

The Pharm, Chemistry #1 (HD 3/24/21)

Experts say consumers who have purchased potentially contaminated products should not ingest, inhale, or otherwise consume them and should dispose of them.

Officials say if you have already consumed any of the products and have any of the symptoms described below, please contact your healthcare provider or seek emergency care if necessary.

SYMPTOMS OF SALMONELLA:

Usually start within six hours–six days after infection and last four-seven days. Ingestion can also happen inadvertently after handling Salmonella-contaminated products.

Diarrhea (that can be bloody)

Fever

Stomach cramps

Some people may also have nausea, vomiting, or a headache.

ADHS says marijuana samples tested positive for Salmonella and mold were reported to the dispensaries and marijuana establishments as free of contaminants.

Once ADHS discovered the positive test results, the establishments involved were notified and took action to work with all distribution and retail partners to remove any potentially impacted products.

#Recall: Multiple Arizona marijuana establishments and dispensaries are initiating a voluntary recall of specific marijuana products due to possible contamination with #Salmonella or #Aspergillus. Details: https://t.co/R0WmuRsNZx pic.twitter.com/UbgCdbEMxK — AZ Dept of Health (@AZDHS) June 23, 2021

Officials say consumers with any questions should contact the establishment or dispensary where they purchased any of the affected products.

KNXV first published this story.