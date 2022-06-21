Arizona couple slashes gas prices

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KNXV) —The C K Food Mart in Phoenix, Arizona has become a popular pit stop for locals and out-of-towners.

"Whoever comes here to visit, they come to our store to see us because they say, we are reading your articles, the news, we really want to see if this is happening here. A lot of phone calls are coming all over the country and it's really heartwarming," said the gas station's co-owner, Ramandeep Kaur.

They are offering regular unleaded gas at $4.99 a gallon. That's more than 60 cents below the average price in Phoenix.

"My community, my neighborhood, needs help. We are helping them,” said co-owner Jaswinder Singh.

They are making an impact on people’s wallets and their hearts.

"Well, they're fantastic as far as customer service. When you see 70 cents a gallon [more], you know other gas stations are gouging you,” said a customer.

"Obviously, this is a small, quaint family-owned business. So, I know I really appreciate it. I drive for a living so, every little bit helps,” said another customer.

The couple even received a card in the mail from a man named Robert in California.

"Dear Jaswinder, thank you for all you do in the community to help so many others,” the letter says.

They want that man to know they are thankful for his support.

"That's more important for me than money,” says Jaswinder.

This story was originally reported by Ashley Paredez on abc15.com.