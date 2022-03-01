Apple stops sales of products in Russia

Apple has reportedly stopped selling its products in Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine.

According to NPR, Apple has paused all sales in Russia and has stopped all exports into the country.

Apple does not operate physical stores in Russia. However, products were available through online purchases.

"We are deeply concerned about the Russian invasion of Ukraine and stand with all of the people who are suffering as a result of the violence," an Apple spokesman told NPR. "We are supporting humanitarian efforts, providing aid for the unfolding refugee crisis, and doing all we can to support our teams in the region."

Ukraine's minister for digital transformation, Mykhailo Fedorov, thanked Apple CEO Tim Cook on Telegram for pausing sales in Russia.

No more @Apple product sales in Russia! Now @tim_cook let's finish the job and block @AppStore access in Russia. They kill our children, now kill their access! — Mykhailo Fedorov (@FedorovMykhailo) March 1, 2022

However, in a post on Twitter, he also asked Cook to block access to the App Store in Russia.

As of Tuesday, the App Store was still available in Russia. A spokesperson for Apple said Russian state-controlled outlets RT News and Sputnik News were removed from the App Store.

The spokesperson said Apple Pay has also been limited in Russia.