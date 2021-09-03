Apple postpones release of its child safety features

Apple announced Friday that they are postponing the release of its child safety features that would have scanned users’ iPhones for child sexual abuse material.

News of the delay comes a month after the company faced critique from privacy experts, who voiced concern that the scanning technology could possibly expose users' personal information, the Associated Press reported.

"Previously, we announced plans for features intended to help protect children from predators who use communication tools to recruit and exploit them and to help limit the spread of Child Sexual Abuse Material," the company said on its website. "Based on feedback from customers, advocacy groups, researchers, and others, we have decided to take additional time over the coming months to collect input and make improvements before releasing these critically important child safety features."

The company did not give any details as to how they'd change its child protection features.

The tool was originally scheduled to be rolled out sometime this year, the AP reported.