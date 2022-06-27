Amtrak’s Southwest Chief Train 4 derails in north-central Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Amtrak’s Southwest Chief train No. 4 detailed early Monday afternoon in north-central Missouri in an injury crash with a dump truck.

The train, which offers service between Los Angeles and Chicago, stopped late Monday morning to pick up passengers around 11 a.m. at Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri, en route to Chicago.

Train trackers show the train was heading northeast around 12:41 p.m. approaching Marceline, Missouri, at about 90 mph. A position report five minutes later at 12:46 p.m. showed the train had come to a complete stop.

An Amtrak spokesperson told KSHB 41 News that there were 243 passengers on board when the train struck a dump truck at a crossing shortly before 12:45 p.m. in Mendon, Missouri, which is located in Chariton County.

"Local authorities are currently assisting customers and we have deployed Amtrak resources to assist," an Amtrak spokesperson told KSHB 41 News.

This is a developing story. The article was originally published by KSHB in Kansas City, Missouri.