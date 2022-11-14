Watch Now
Amazon to layoff thousands of employees, largest in company's history: Report

Jeff Bezos AP Images
FILE - In this July 20, 2021 file photo, Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon and space tourism company Blue Origin, participates in post launch briefing from its spaceport near Van Horn, Texas. A group of more than 20 current and former employees are accusing Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin of being a toxic work environment and not following proper safety protocols. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Posted at 2:29 PM, Nov 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-14 15:31:35-05

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — Amazon is set to lay off thousands of its corporate and technology employees.

That's according to a report from the new york times that cites sources with knowledge of the matter.

They say the cuts could come as soon as this week and will focus on amazon’s device organization - including the voice-assistant Alexa.

As well as its retail and human resources divisions.

The cuts are in addition to a previously-announced hiring freeze in amazon's corporate workforce.

The total number of layoffs is not known.

Ten thousand fired would be about three percent of the company's corporate employees... and the largest reduction in the company's history.

