Amazon to cover travel costs for employees seeking an abortion

As abortion rights face challenges in the U.S., companies are showing support for employees who seek the procedure.

Amazon will pay up to $4,000 in yearly travel expenses for non-life-threatening medical procedures including abortions, according to Reuters.

The outlet reports that travel expenses will be covered if the operation is not available within 100 miles of the employee's home.

Earlier this year, Yelp and Citigroup announced similar policies. The companies said they will cover travel expenses if an employee needs to travel out of the state for an abortion.

The policies come as Republican-controlled states roll back access to abortions. A future ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court could also have a major impact on abortion rights.

A draft opinion leaked to Politico on Monday says the Supreme Court will overturn Roe v. Wade and allow states to create their own laws regarding abortion. Draft options are not final and justices could change their mind.