Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Amazon aims to hire 125,000 new workers

items.[0].image.alt
Paul Sakuma/ASSOCIATED PRESS
In this Oct. 18, 2010 photo, an Amazon.com package awaits delivery from UPS in Palo Alto, Calif. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma)
Earns Amazon
Posted at 3:10 PM, Sep 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-14 16:10:21-04

Amazon plans to hire 125,000 new employees across the U.S., the company announced Tuesday.

Amazon said the jobs in fulfillment and transportation start at $18 an hour in some locations.

In addition, certain locations are offering a sign-on bonus of up to $3,000.

“Whether you're looking for a short-term job to make money for the holidays or a long-term career, you're welcome here, and we look forward to having you on our team,” said Dave Clark, CEO of Worldwide Consumer at Amazon.

Amazon said the states with the most job opportunities include:

  • Arizona
  • California
  • Colorado
  • Florida
  • Georgia
  • Illinois
  • Indiana
  • Kentucky
  • Maryland
  • Michigan
  • New Jersey
  • New York
  • North Carolina
  • Ohio
  • Pennsylvania
  • Tennessee
  • Texas
  • Washington

Interested applicants can apply online or attend Amazon’s Career Day on Sept. 15.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2021 Red Zone Sponsors

Sponsored by

6:01 AM, Feb 06, 2019