Alex Padilla is first Latino from California elected to US Senate

Jae C. Hong/AP
Sen. Alex Padilla, D-Calif., speaks at an election night party in Los Angeles, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Padilla was elected Tuesday to his first full term as U.S. senator for California, solidifying his position as one of the country's top elected Latinos and a leading Democratic voice in Congress for more expansive immigration laws. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Posted at 10:49 AM, Nov 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-09 11:49:14-05

Alex Padilla has been elected to serve a full six-year term as the U.S. Senator representing California.

He is the first Latino to be elected to the U.S. Senate in California.

However, Padilla isn't a newcomer to the Senate. He filled the seat vacated by Kamala Harris after she became vice president.

Padilla was appointed by California Gov. Gavin Newsom in a move that was lauded by Latino activists vying for more representation.

Latinos make up about 40% of the California population, according to the U.S. Census.

Padilla campaigned on reproductive rights, voting rights, immigration reform, securing social security and fighting climate change.

“We have a hell of a fight ahead of us, and I’m heading back to the Senate ready to help lead that fight,” Padilla said Tuesday night, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Prior to becoming a senator, Padilla was California's secretary of state.

