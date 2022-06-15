Aggie alum loses national anthem gig over 'Horns Down' gesture

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — An Aggie-alum has been uninvited to perform at the Men's College World Series after flashing what officials called an "offensive gesture."

As first published by the New York Post, 27-year-old Zac Collier was set to perform at the upcoming Men’s College World Series.

However, the invitation has since been revoked after Collier's recent performance at the Texas-Oklahoma State game.

Upon finishing the anthem, Collier was seen flashing a "Horns Down" gesture.

A reference to the Texas Longhorns, the gesture is meant to depict a defeated bull.

“Due to the unsportsmanlike behavior shown after your performance at the Women’s College World Series, we need to go a different direction,” the NCAA said in an email to Collier, which he later leaked on Facebook.

“You are no longer scheduled to perform Game 9 of the Men’s College World Series.”

Collier, an anthem singer of 10 years, told ESPN that he considers the gesture, "part of college sports."

“I’m an Aggie; Texas was playing,”

Collier has since acknowledged that he understands how his actions can hurt the feelings of others.

However, he rejected the NCAA's specific characterization of his actions.

"They said I mocked the other team," Collier said.

"Those words specifically, are why I posted about it. Saying that I’m making a mockery of a participating team because I put a Horns Down is ridiculous.”

While Collier said he's learned a valuable lesson - ask him about his sports allegiance and his loyalty remains the same.

“If I’m going to do the Horns Down, I’m going to do the Horns Down,” Collier said.

“I don’t think anybody’s going to stop me from doing it.”