LIVE: AG Merrick Garland delivers a statement

Attorney General Merrick Garland will deliver a statement at 2:30 p.m. ET. The Department of Justice did not specify why Garland was calling the last-minute briefing.

It is unknown if he will address the Federal Bureau of Investigations’ execution of a search warrant at former President Donald Trump’s Florida residence. The FBI and DOJ have faced immense criticism from Republicans for seeking the search warrant.

Generally, federal law enforcement officials don’t comment on ongoing investigations.