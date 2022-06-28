8-year-old shoots, kills toddler with gun found in motel room

An 8-year-old shot and killed a 1-year-old inside a motel room in Florida, authorities said.

According to Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons, Roderick Randall left a gun inside a closet while he left the motel room.

Simmons said Randall's 8-year-old child found the gun and accidentally shot the 1-year-old and a 2-year-old while Randall's girlfriend was asleep inside the room. The younger children belonged to Randall's girlfriend, Simmons said.

The 1-year-old died. The 2-year-old is expected to recover, Simmons said.

When Randall returned to the motel room, Simmons said he took the gun and what appeared to be drugs. He was eventually arrested.

"We have got to do better with treating our children," the sheriff added.

Simmons said Randall has been charged with 28 felonies in the past and has been convicted 14 times.