5-year-old in Missouri praised for quick thinking when mom suddenly went into labor

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. — Five-year-old King Young's mother, Jalessa Young, was totally caught off-guard when she unexpectedly went into labor Tuesday.

King Young was the only other person inside their home at the time, but he knew exactly what to do.

Jalessa Young says the world wasn't supposed to meet her newborn Prince until Dec. 7, but he just couldn't wait.

She says in a moment, most would freeze, but her oldest child stepped into action and started comforting her.

"I go into the restroom, and I'm screaming, and he's like, 'Momma, when will the pain go away?' and I'm like, 'When your baby brother comes,'" Jalessa Young said. "So he starts rubbing my back, and I let out a little more screaming, and he's like, 'I'm gonna call the ambulance,' and I'm like, 'Yes, baby, call the ambulance.'"

King Young told the dispatchers how to get there. The dispatchers then told the toddler to make sure the door was unlocked for the paramedics.

"I told them that my mom needs help," King Young said.

Jalessa Young's husband, Jared Young, rushed home from work when he found out his wife was going into labor.

However, he said things happened so fast that the baby, with assistance from medics, beat him there.

"I'm amazed, man," Jared Young said, referencing King. "He surprises me every day."

He added that he is sure Prince would follow in his eldest son's footsteps in the future.

"Basically, it was her and King at the house delivering the baby until the paramedics got there and did the rest of it," Jared Young said. I'm grateful. I got a new son, Prince is gonna be just as great as King one day."

Grant Stephens at KSHB first reported this story.