3 officers shot during school shooting released, suspect’s grandmother remains hospitalized

Three officers who were shot amid Tuesday’s mass school shooting in Uvalde, Texas have been released from the hospital, Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson Lt. Chris Olivarez told CNN on Thursday.

The identities of the officers involved in Tuesday’s mass shooting have not been released.

Meanwhile, the gunman’s grandmother, who was shot at a residence prior to the school shooting, remained hospitalized as of Thursday morning, officials said.

All told, 17 individuals were wounded on Tuesday, in addition to the 19 students and two teachers who were fatally shot.

Olivarez said two officers were shot in the hallway of the school before the suspect barricaded himself and shot an entire classroom. Those officers, he said, were local officers who arrived on the scene and followed the gunman into the school.

A third officer, a member of the Customs and Border Patrol agency, was shot as a tactical team entered the classroom to fatally shoot the suspect.

Officials are facing questions over law enforcement’s response to the shooting. Parents of children inside the school told multiple media outlets on Wednesday that families were held back by officers from entering the school during the shooting. Onlookers also reportedly urged police to enter the school to disrupt the shooting.

Olivarez told CNN that officers prevented civilians from entering the school to prevent loss of life.