2 Southern California officers killed in shootout at motel

EL MONTE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say two police officers were shot and killed while investigating a possible stabbing in a Los Angeles suburb.

It happened at about 4:45 p.m. Tuesday at a motel in the city of El Monte.

Authorities say officers confronted a man in a motel room where shots rang. The gunman reportedly fled to the parking lot where more gunfire was exchanged.

The gunman was shot and died. The officers were also killed in the exchange of gunfire.

The officers were described as a veteran with more than two decades of experience and a rookie with less than a year on the job.

El Monte's interim police chief called them heroes who died serving their community.

Authorities said a woman was in the hotel room where the shooting began. She is being interviewed by police, according to the Los Angeles Times.

"As our officers do on a daily basis, they were acting as the first line of defense for our community members when they were essentially ambushed while trying to keep a family safe," said Jessica Ancona, mayor of El Monte.