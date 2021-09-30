2 new dinosaur species discovered

Two new dinosaur species were discovered on England's Isle of Wight, according to a report by paleontologists at the University of Southampton.

The report, which was published in Scientific Reports, says one of the dinosaurs, a Ceratosuchops inferodios, had a head filled with horns.

The other dinosaur, a Riparovenator milnerae, had characteristics similar to a crocodile.

CBS News says the skeletons are still incomplete, but both dinosaurs were both believed to be more than 29 feet long.

The dinosaurs are believed to have lived during the Cretaceous period, more than 125 million years ago.