2 dead, 20 missing after Fred sweeps through North Carolina county

Authorities in North Carolina say two people have died, and 20 are still missing after destructive floods caused by Tropical Storm Fred swept through parts of the state.

According to the Associated Press, a search and rescue mission is underway in Haywood County as more than 250 people search along the Pigeon River for those that are still missing.

Fred, now a post-tropical cyclone, swept through the state on Tuesday, caused flooding that prompted dozens of water rescues, the AP reported.

The identities of the two people who were found dead were not immediately released.

In Cruso, 10 bridges were either destroyed or damaged. Engineers are working to build temporary bridges to allow people in and out of their residences.

On Thursday, a nearby high school being used as an emergency shelter housed 11 people.

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper, who surveyed the area on Thursday, has declared a state of emergency.

“Storms are more ferocious than they were before," Gov. Cooper said according to the AP. "Climate change has contributed to that.”