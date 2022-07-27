170-carat pink diamond discovered in Angola mine

They say diamonds are a girl's best friend.

Well, a rare and quite sizeable pink gemstone was recently unearthed in Central Africa, and it's a beauty.

In a news release, the Lucapa Diamond Company announced that a 170-carat pink diamond was discovered in its Lulo alluvial diamond mine in Angola.

The company claims the “Lulo Rose" diamond is "the largest pink diamond recovered in the last 300 years."

In an interview with the Associated Press, Lucapa CEO Stephen Wetherall said there's only one in 10,000 pink diamonds, so finding one is very rare.

According to the news release, the company said the diamond would be sold by the Angolan State Diamond Marketing Company Sodiam via an international tender.

The company added that this is the fifth largest diamond found at their mine.

According to Lucapa, they found 27 diamonds of 100 carats or more at the mine.

This also marks the second largest diamond ever found in its Lulo mine, including a 404-carat diamond called the “4th February Stone,” Lucapa said.