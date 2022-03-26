13-year-old girl fatally shot, 2 women sought by police

Police in West Virginia say they are looking for two women accused of fatally shooting a 13-year-old girl.

Isis Wallace, 22, and Nichole Brooks, 43, both of Bluefield, have warrants charging them with murder, Bluefield Police Lt. Kenny Adams told the Bluefield Daily Telegraph. He said the women were on the run and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Adams said the girl was shot late Wednesday while riding in a vehicle with others. The shooting appears to stem from a previous domestic-related shooting earlier in the evening, Adams said.

He said police believe adults in the vehicle with the girl were the targets of the shooting.