Body of 12-year-old boy found in Lake Eufaula; autopsy set

Posted at 5:43 PM, Mar 28, 2022
EUFAULA, Ala. (AP) — Authorities checking a report of a school book bag that was spotted floating in Lake Eufaula found the body of a 12-year-old boy in the water, police said.

Someone phoned 911 after seeing the book bag near a boat ramp dock about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Eufaula police said in a statement. The youth’s body was found about two hours later following a search.

An autopsy was ordered, and Barbour County Coroner Chip Chapman couldn’t be reached for comment Wednesday on the possible cause of death.

The lake is located on the Alabama-Georgia line.

