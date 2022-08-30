1 dead, 2 injured after brick column collapses at Lewis & Clark College

A brick column reportedly collapsed at Lewis & Clark College, leaving a student dead and two others injured.

The college, in Portland, Oregon, called the incident a "tragic accident" and said it was working to contact the students' families.

"We are deeply saddened by the shocking loss of a member of our community," the college said in a statement.

According to NBC News, witnesses told authorities that several people were in hammocks Monday as the brick column fell toward them.

A 19-year-old man was identified as the person who died. The injured included two 18-year-old women.

The incident happened on the first day of the semester.

An investigation into what caused the collapse is ongoing.