1.2 million candles sold at Walmart recalled due to fire risk

More than 1 million candles sold at Walmart and on walmart.com have been recalled because they pose a fire hazard, according to a notice from the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The 14-ounce candles were sold under the Mainstays brand. The recalled products have metal lids and feature seven different names on the labels: Jack-O-Lantern, Mystic Fog, Warm Apple Pie, Warm Fall Leaves, Fall Farm House, Pumpkin Spice and Magic Potion.

The CPSC says the candles have three wicks in them and can burn too close to the side of the glass container. The agency has received 12 reports of glass shattering. One person suffered a minor cut and numerous nearby items were damaged, according to the CPSC.

The agency is advising people to stop using the candles immediately.

Consumers can contact Star Soap Star Candle Prayer Candle, the manufacturer of the candles, for a full refund. The company notes that people must have possession of the candle for a refund, so they advise consumers not to throw them out until after receiving their refund.