Watch Now
NewsNational Politics

Actions

Trump docs probe: Court lifts hold on Mar-a-Lago records

Trump's Mar-a-Lago club to partially reopen this weekend
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alex Brandon/AP
FILE - In this Nov. 24, 2017 file photo shows President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Fla. President Trump's Mar-a-Lago club will partially reopen to members this weekend as South Florida slowly reopens from the coronavirus lock down. An email sent Thursday, May 14, 2020 to members says the Palm Beach resort's Beach Club restaurant, its pool and its whirlpool will reopen Saturday after being closed two months, but its main building that includes hotel rooms, the main dining area and the president's private residence will remain closed. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
Trump's Mar-a-Lago club to partially reopen this weekend
Posted at 6:52 PM, Sep 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-21 19:52:17-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal appeals panel has lifted a judge’s hold on the Justice Department’s ability to use classified records seized from former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate in its ongoing criminal investigation.

The ruling from a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit is a victory for the Justice Department, clearing the way for it to immediately resume its use of the documents as it evaluates whether to bring criminal charges in its investigation into the presence of top-secret government records held at Mar-a-Lago after Trump left the White House.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019