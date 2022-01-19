President Joe Biden closes in on one year in office

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden came to office seeing two sicknesses in his country. Neither has abated a year later.

The coronavirus is rampaging like never before, though now from a different variant. The omicron variant is causing the unprecedented spread of the virus, leading hospitals to fill up once again. Experts believe that deaths linked to the virus will begin to spike again in the days and weeks ahead.

The White House is currently working through several issues amid the new surge, including a shortage of COVID-19 tests and constantly shifting guidance from health officials that has confused some Americans.

The other malady Biden spoke about from the inaugural stage last January was one of disunity. That's only intensified since he implored Americans to "end this uncivil war." Polling shows that Americans are as divided as they ever have been on several fundamental issues.

Some of Biden's more lofty ambitions have been grounded by a tough hand in Congress. A social spending package and a bill that would expand voting rights have both ground to a halt in the evenly-divided Senate after he failed to win over every member of his party.

The U.S.'s chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan also serves as a stain on Biden's record.

But Biden also has scored notable achievements. Among them is an enormous infrastructure plan to renew foundational elements of American life. His administration has also led efforts to provide at least one COVID-19 shot to 80% of the U.S. population, saving millions from severe infection or death.