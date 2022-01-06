How the country's security tactics changed following the Jan. 6 riots

WASHINGTON, D.C. — From President Joe Biden's remarks to a moment of silence at the Capitol, lawmakers are pausing to reflect on the one-year mark since the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol.

But how have security tactics changed in the past year? Not just in D.C. but across the country?

A DIFFERENT CAPITOL POLICE

"The United States Capitol Police as an organization is stronger and better prepared,” Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger said during a press conference with reports this week.

Over 30 recommendations for security upgrades have already been implemented, with another 60 set for implementation soon.

Already the Capitol Police has more funding than they did a year ago, with new staff focused on improving how large-scale events are planned.

Officers now have been issued cell phones before they relied on radios and personal numbers, which failed at times on Jan. 6.

Officers also receive intelligence briefings each day on their phones to better understand threats.

Not to mention, the Capitol police can request national guard assistance on their own before they need approval from others.

Congress approved a $300 million upgrade to improve windows and cameras.

NOT JUST CONGRESS

It's not just the U.S. Capitol that has evolved over the past year.

Many state and local governments are changing, taking the threat of domestic terrorism more seriously.

“I think it was a wake-up call," Gary Lafree, who runs the National Consortium for the Study of Terrorism and Response to Terrorism, says more organizations are taking steps to address threats.

According to the Pentagon, nearly 100 active service members engaged in some form of extremism last year.

Now new military rules ban service members from re-tweeting or liking extreme posts.

More than a dozen rioters were current or former police officers.

In the State of Washington, a new law requires an extremism background check for recruits.

“Fighting international terrorism is like removing a tumor while fighting domestic terrorism is more like dealing with a virus,” Lafree said.

The governor has requested $4.5 million this year to improve state capitol security in Colorado.

Michigan's governor, the subject of an extremist kidnapping plot, received security upgrades at her home before the Jan. 6 attack.

But still, threats remain.

New polling by the Washington Post and the University of Maryland finds 19% of Americans believe the Jan. 6 attack was “mostly peaceful," with 34% of the country believing violent action against the government is justified at times.