Former President Trump announces details of upcoming 'Save America' rally

WELLINGTON, Ohio — Former President Donald Trump announced he will be holding a rally at the Lorain County Fairgrounds in Wellington, Ohio later this month.

The event is to support Max Miller, who is running in Ohio's 16th Congressional District.

The event, which Trump is calling the "Save America" rally, is set to take place Saturday, June 26 at 7 p.m.

"This Save America rally marks President Trump’s first of many appearances in support of candidates and causes that further the MAGA agenda and accomplishments of President Trump’s administration," the press release states.

Trump is expected to hold another rally in the Tampa, Florida area on July 3, according to media reports.

The former president has also said he is planning to visit the US-Mexico border on June 30, accepting an invitation to visit from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

Trump has remained relatively low-profile since leaving office. He spoke at the Conservative Political Action Conference in February and gave a formal speech as part of a state GOP conference in North Carolina earlier this month.

Camryn Justice contributed to this report that first appeared on News5Cleveland.com.