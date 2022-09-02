Watch Now
NewsNational Politics

Actions

Empty folders among items found in FBI search of Trump home

Trump FBI
Steve Helber/AP
FILE - This is an aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. The National Archives and Records Administration recovered 100 documents bearing classified markings, totaling more than 700 pages, from a initial batch of 15 boxes retrieved from Mar-a-Lago earlier this year. That's according to newly public correspondence with the Trump legal team. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump FBI
Posted at 10:09 AM, Sep 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-02 11:09:54-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — FBI agents who searched former President Donald Trump’s Florida home last month found empty folders marked with classified banners, according to a more detailed inventory of the seized material made public by the Justice Department on Friday.

The inventory reveals in general terms the contents of 33 boxes taken from Mar-a-Lago during the Aug. 8 search.

It shows the extent to which newspapers, magazines and other items were commingled among documents that investigators say were marked as classified, including at the top-secret level.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019