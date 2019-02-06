Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now

2025 Key Dates and Deadlines

Mon, Oct. 6: Voter Registration Deadline
Mon, Oct. 20: Early Voting Begins
Fri, Oct 24: Last Day to Apply for Ballot by Mail
Fri, Oct. 31: Early Voting Ends
Tue, Nov. 4: In-Person Voting

Register to Vote or Check Your Status

Register to Vote in Texas Check Your Voter Registration Status

Absentee/Mail-In Voting

Fri, Oct. 24: Request Absentee/Mail-In Ballot Deadline
Tue, Nov. 4: Absentee/Mail-In Postmark by Date

Absentee ballot request form Track your absentee/mail-in ballot County boards of elections directory, hours and addresses

Early In-Person Voting

Mon, Oct. 21: Early Voting Begins

Find your polling location Voting ID requirements

In-person Voting

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 5.

You need to bring ID. If you don't, you can request a provisional ballot. (ID rules my vary for absentee ballots and first-time voters.) See more options below.

Find your polling location Voting ID requirements

Frequently Asked Questions

What if I do not have a valid ID?
If a voter does not possess an acceptable form of photo ID and the voter cannot reasonably obtain such ID, the voter may still cast a regular ballot by presenting a supporting form of ID and executing a Reasonable Impediment Declaration, noting the voter’s reasonable impediment to obtaining an acceptable form of photo identification, stating that the information contained in the declaration is true, that the voter is the same individual personally appearing at the polling place to sign the declaration, and that the voter faces a reasonable impediment to procuring an acceptable form of photo identification.

Here is a list of supporting forms of ID:

  • copy or original of a government document that shows the voter’s name and an address, including the voter’s voter registration certificate;
  • copy of or original current utility bill;
  • copy of or original bank statement;
  • copy of or original government check;
  • copy of or original paycheck; or
  • copy of or original of (a) a certified domestic (from a U.S. state or territory) birth certificate or (b) a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law which establishes the voter’s identity (which may include a foreign birth document).
