Biden to lay out steps for strengthening middle class, 'leveling playing field' in Thursday remarks

President Joe Biden on Thursday will address the nation from the White House, where he'll lay out his message for strengthening America's middle class.

The White House says that Biden will address ways he plans to "bring down costs" and "level the playing field."

Biden on Thursday will likely push for Congress to pass both his proposed infrastructure package and budget plans, which his administration says will create millions of middle-class jobs and provide much-needed services for working families.

However, at around $4 trillion, Republican lawmakers have argued that the price tag for Biden's plan is far too high and could cause costs to go up due to inflation.

Biden will deliver his remarks on the economy at 1:45 p.m. ET.