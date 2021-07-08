Biden to address withdrawal from Afghanistan as reports indicate Taliban is gaining ground

President Joe Biden on Thursday will deliver remarks regarding the U.S.'s continued troop withdrawal from Afghanistan ahead of a Sept. 11 deadline he set earlier this year.

Biden's remarks come as NBC News reports that the Taliban has made significant territorial gains in northern Afghanistan as the U.S. and other western allies continue to move out of the region.

Recently-departed U.S. troops have faced criticism from the Afghanistani military, who say they were taken by surprise by the Americans' sudden departure. The complaints have drawn criticism from Republicans regarding Biden's handling of the withdrawal.

Biden's remarks also come as U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has confirmed that most British troops have left Afghanistan.

Johnson reflected Thursday on the gains made through Britain's contribution to the U.S.-led military intervention and said the threat posed by al-Qaida to the U.K. has substantially diminished. But he sidestepped questions about whether the military exodus of NATO allies leaves Afghanistan vulnerable to the Taliban.

Johnson says Britain remains committed to helping achieve a peace settlement in Afghanistan through diplomacy.

Biden will deliver his remarks at the White House Thursday at 1:45 p.m. ET.