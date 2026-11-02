Need a ride to the polls? Waco Transit offering free Election Day rides

WACO, TX — Voters who need a ride to the polls have several transportation options available on Election Day, including free bus rides in Waco and discounted Lyft service.

Waco Transit System is offering free rides to and from polling locations on Tuesday, Nov. 3. Riders can board any fixed-route bus at no charge by showing the driver a valid voter registration card, identification or an “I Voted” sticker.

Lyft is also offering voters a discount on Election Day. Riders can add the promo code VOTE26 to the Lyft app for 50% off one ride to a polling location, up to $10. The offer is available from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Nov. 3 and applies to car, bike and scooter rides.

The League of Women Voters of Texas has partnered with GoGo Grandparent to provide another transportation option that does not require a smartphone or app. Voters can call 855-530-5030 and speak with a live operator. Riders can also provide information about mobility or accessibility needs, including the use of a walker, cane, wheelchair, service dog or portable oxygen tank.

Another program is designed to help people encountering long waits at polling places. Pizza to the Polls allows people to report a long line by providing the polling location, a photo and an estimated wait time. The nonpartisan nonprofit provides free food for people at the location, including voters, children and poll workers.

Voters who are still in line when polls close should remain in line to cast their ballot.