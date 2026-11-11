Last ballots counted, candidates advance to runoff in race for SMD 2 seat in Bryan

Chrissy Ransome and Jeannette Stewart Moseley are set to advance to a December runoff in the race for the Single Member District 2 seat on the Bryan City Council, according to the City of Bryan.

The city said Tuesday that the Brazos County Elections Administration counted the last mail and provisional ballots for the November 3 election.

According to the city, no candidate received 50 percent of the vote. On November 17, the city council will certify the election results and officially call for the runoff election.

See a breakdown of how many votes each candidate received below:



Chrissy Ransome - 1,467 votes, 43.52%

Jeannette Stewart Moseley - 954 votes, 28.27%

Ray Arrington - 952 votes, 28.21%

The election will take place on Saturday, December 12. Early voting is set to take place from November 30 through December 8.