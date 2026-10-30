Central Texas voter guide: General Election November 3, 2026

Here's what voters need to know in Central Texas about voting on Election day.

Key Dates

Friday, October 30: Early voting ends

Tuesday, November 3: In-person voting

We will provide election results here on November 3, 2026. Note: Any results shown before the evening of November 3 are for testing purposes only.

Eligibility requirements:

You are a United States citizen;

You are a resident of the county where you submit the application;

You are at least 17 years and 10 months old on the date your voter registration application is submitted, and you are 18 years of age on Election Day.

You are not a convicted felon (you may be eligible to vote if you have completed your sentence, probation, and parole); and

You have not been declared by a court exercising probate jurisdiction to be either totally mentally incapacitated or partially mentally incapacitated without the right to vote.

In-person Voting

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, November 3, 2026.

Find your voting location by clicking here.

Acceptable forms of photo ID:

Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS

Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS

Texas Handgun License issued by DPS

United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph

United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph

United States Passport (book or card)