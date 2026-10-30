Behind the Ballot: Bell County election workers and voters reflect on record turnout and civic duty

TEMPLE, Texas — Inside Bell County polling places, democracy unfolds not through headlines or political debates, but through long hours, digital check-ins, and the quiet dedication of poll workers who return season after season.

For veteran election judges, this year marks another milestone in a changing electoral landscape—one defined by modern voting systems and record-breaking voter enthusiasm.

Hans Wahlen has worked in Bell County elections for 16 years. Over that time, he has watched the local voting process shift from traditional paper ballots to electronic systems, and from strict precinct-based assignments to countywide open-access voting centers.

Despite the procedural evolution, Wahlen says the core mission remains the same.

"Once you do it enough, it's not that difficult. It's just people service," Wahlen said. "Both parties get along wonderfully. We enjoy what we're doing, and we're looking for more people."

For Dennis Faulkner, Assistant Deputy Clerk in Harker Heights, the decision to get involved six years ago began with a desire to see the election process firsthand.

"I started at first to verify transparency and integrity, so I got involved," Faulkner said.

Now, election officials like Faulkner and Wahlen work 12-hour shifts during peak voting periods, guiding thousands of residents through the voting process securely and smoothly.

Early voting activity across the area has reflected unprecedented engagement for an off-year cycle, drawing crowds typically reserved for presidential contests.

"We’re well over a thousand for the day, which is kind of ridiculous numbers for a midterm for a Day Two," Faulkner said. "We’re in presidential-type election numbers, which is great. That means people are coming out to vote."

Despite steady streams of voters, residents reported efficient operations and manageable lines.

"I know the lines can be long, but they have been going pretty fast, it's our civic duty. We want to create change, and you can’t have that without voting," said Bell County voter Haley Connelly.

For many voters in Bell County voters, casting a ballot is personal—especially for the area's large veteran community.

"As a young American veteran, I believe it's important that we cast our vote," said voter Priseilla Marroquin. "Doesn't matter what direction you go, right? It's just important that your voice is heard."

Fellow veteran Ernest Lott echoed that sentiment, emphasizing the sacrifice tied to the act.

"We fought so hard for this country to have the right," Lott said. "It’s a matter of being free, and having the right people in office that are here to help us and support us."

While political campaigns outside can be polarizing, election judges emphasize that inside the polling place, cooperation across party lines is essential to keeping elections fair, secure, and accessible.

As voting wraps up, election leaders have one central message for the community:

"Please be an informed voter, but mostly come and vote," Wahlen said.

Election Day: Polls open at 7:00 a.m. on Election Day, November 3rd .

Polls open at on . Registered voters in Bell County can cast their ballots at any designated countywide voting center on Election Day.

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