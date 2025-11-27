Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
FBI director says National Guard shooting is being investigated as act of terrorism

Emergency personnel cordon off an area near where National Guard soldiers appear to have been shot near the White House Wednesday, Nov. 26, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
WASHINGTON — National agencies shared updated on the shooting of two National Guard members during a news conference Thursday.

FBI director says the National Guard shooting is being investigated as act of terrorism.

The National Guard members shot in Washington, DC have been identified as Sarah Beckstrom, 20, and Andrew Wolfe, 24, the US attorney says.

Jeanine Pirro, the US Attorney for the District of Columbia, said, "Today, as most families joined together to give thanks for the blessings that have been bestowed upon them, two families are shattered and destroyed and torn apart as a result of the actions of one man."

Pirro says both National Guardsmen were “sworn in” just 24 hours before they were shot.

CIA Director Ratcliffe says the shooting suspect worked with CIA and the US government in Afghanistan before coming to the US. Investigators say the suspect drive cross-country before the attack.

The suspect faces assault and weapons charges.

