Bill Clinton says America made 'profound mistake' not electing his wife

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Former President Bill Clinton has stated that his wife, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, should have been the president of the United States.

President Clinton recently told People Magazine that not electing his wife was "one of the most profound mistakes we have ever made" as a nation.

Clinton said his wife was "the most qualified person to run for office in my lifetime, including me."

The former president said he believes that his wife's many qualifications for president were a hindrance to her getting elected.

"Being well-qualified is a bad thing, having done things in the jobs you had before, including the magnificent job she did as a Senator for New York, it didn't count for anything, because the whole system was messed up," President Clinton told the magazine.

Sec. Clinton recently shared part of the speech she would have given had she won the 2016 Presidential election, where she was narrowly defeated by Donald Trump.

The speech touches on themes of a strong democracy, unity and the significance of being the United States' first female president.

The former president believes his wife sharing that speech enables the nation to learn more about her as a person.

"I hope and I think she hopes that it will make people a little less cynical about who people are and what they can do," he said.