Missouri teacher charged with multiple sexual crimes

KINGSTON, Mo. (AP) — A former northwest Missouri teacher and coach has been charged with multiple sexual crimes.

Online court records show that 29-year-old Zachary Douglas, of Utica, is jailed without bond pending an April 7 hearing on 11 felony and seven misdemeanor counts. The charges were filed in two batches over the past two weeks. They include sexual contact with a student, statutory sodomy and furnishing pornographic material.

(Braymer C4 School District)

Court documents allege Douglas, who taught science at Braymer High School and coached football and baseball, sent nude photos and videos to some of his students from July 2021 through last month, WDAF reports.

A female student told a forensic interviewer that Douglas touched her or tried to touch her inappropriately on a bus twice in October. The student said Douglas also called her numerous times into his office, where he would touch her inappropriately.

She also said she received multiple nude photos from Douglas from his Snapchat account, court records say.

Douglas told the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Department that the student put his hand on her inappropriately.

No attorneys is listed for him in online court records.