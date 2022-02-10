Missing Gatesville woman, 20, found dead, hypothermia suspected

GATESVILLE, Texas – Police say a 20-year-old Gatesville woman whose family reported her missing has died, possibly the result of hypothermia.

Angelica Uriarte’s body was found Sunday at the City of Gatesville Lift Station in the 100 block of Old Fort Gates Road, according to a Gatesville Police Department news release.

“When officers arrived on scene, they located a deceased, fully clothed female, lying face down, on the south side of the lift station,” police said.

Uriarte’s body was sent to Dallas for autopsy, the release said. Preliminary autopsy results found “no trauma or indication of foul play, but did find signs that indicated that the victim suffered from hypothermia.”

Uriarte’s family reported her missing on Thursday, Feb. 3, after police say she didn’t return home the previous night. Her family said she was last seen about 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 2, heading from the Cefco Convenience Store in the 4600 block of South Hwy 36.

Gatesville Police Department’s investigation remains ongoing. Police are awaiting final autopsy remains.

