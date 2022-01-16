Watch
Mexico seizes 380,000 boxes of Kellogg's cereal under new laws

John Raoux/AP
FILE - This Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2012 file photo, shows Kellogg's cereal products, in Orlando, Fla. Cereal maker Kellogg Co. Kellogg Co. on Monday, April 23, 2012 cut its 2012 forecast because of slower sales growth in its first quarter. Its stock slid $3.14, or 5.8 percent, to $50.85 in premarket trading. Kellogg said that it now expects a full-year profit between $3.18 and $3.30 per share because of the weaker sales growth in Europe and for some U.S. products in the first three months of the year. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)
Posted at 1:22 PM, Jan 16, 2022
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico has seized 380,000 boxes of Corn Flakes, Special K and other Kellogg’s cereals, claiming the boxes had cartoon drawings on them in violation of recently enacted laws aimed at improving children’s diets.

While Corn Flakes or Rice Krispies are clearly not the worst thing Mexican children eat, the laws prohibit food companies from using marketing tactics that might appeal to children, like cartoons or mascots.

Mexico’s consumer protection agency also said Friday that the cereal boxes did not clearly state nutritional values like calories, fats, salt or sugar, or didn’t have the proper warning signs for levels of those ingredients that are considered excessive.

Agents raided 75 sales outlets and seized pallets of Kellogg’s products there, but the vast majority of the seizures were carried out at a warehouse north of Mexico City.

Kellogg’s did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

