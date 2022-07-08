Man strikes, kills wife, 80, with SUV near Michigan church

GAGETOWN, Mich. (AP) — A man helping with a church food drive in Michigan’s Thumb region struck and killed his 80-year-old wife outside the church with an SUV as the couple was preparing to leave, police said.

Michigan State Police said the 82-year-old Cass City man fatally injured his wife Tuesday night outside Our Lady Consolata Parish Church in the Tuscola County village of Gagetown as he was pulling his sport-utility vehicle out of a church parking space.

The woman, whose name has not been released, died from her injuries, The Saginaw New s reported.

Police said the woman and her husband had been volunteering at a food drive at the church. Witnesses told troopers the 80-year-old wife was carrying a bag of trash to a receptacle in the church parking lot when the SUV struck her.

State police are investigating the woman’s death. Once investigators finish their probe they will forward their findings to the Tuscola County Prosecutor’s Office for review.