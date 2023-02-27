Man killed in late Saturday crash in Waco identified

WACO, Texas – A 29-year-old motorist died in a crash late Saturday after he was ejected from his vehicle and run over by another car, Waco police said Monday.

The fatal crash involving the man – identified as Joeby Byrd – occurred about 9:30 p.m. near 21st and Reuter.

“Officers believe Byrd was traveling at a high rate of speed (in a Cam-Am Spyder) east on Reuter, and hit the back of a car traveling through 21st and Reuter, throwing him off the Spyder and underneath a third car,” police said in a news release.

Byrd was taken to and pronounced dead at the hospital.

According to police, “no arrests will be made in this investigation.”