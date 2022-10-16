Man killed after pointing gun at Fort Worth police officer

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A Fort Worth police said an officer fatally shot a 29-year-old man who pointed a handgun at him after police responded to a call from the man’s mother, who said he was damaging her home with a hammer.

The Tarrant County medical examiner’s office has identified the man killed early Sunday as Taylor Grimes.

Fort Worth police said that during the mother’s 911 call late Saturday, the man could be heard saying he would hurt his mother if any officers responded. Police said that when officers arrived, Grimes came to the door holding a handgun, closed the door and then refused to leave the house.

The SWAT unit and hostage negotiators then arrived and tried to convince Grimes to surrender and to allow his mother to leave the house, police said.

When his mother eventually left the house, Grimes was seen standing in the doorway, pointing a handgun at an officer, police said. Police said that the officer fired his weapon, striking the man.

The medical examiner’s office said Grimes died in the living room of the home.