Man gets 10 years in prison for multistate assault on woman

(AP) — A South Carolina man charged with kidnapping a Maine woman who said she was assaulted has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Dustin Beach, 27, of Green Pond, South Carolina, initially pleaded not guilty to federal charges of kidnapping, interstate stalking and four counts of witness tampering in 2019. He later pleaded guilty to interstate stalking as part of a plea agreement in June 2021, expressing remorse for his actions and saying he has been under treatment for drug addiction. Other charges were dismissed.

According to court records, during the days leading up to July 25, 2019. Beach drove a female from South Carolina to Maine. During the drive, Beach threatened her and physically assaulted her with his hands and other objects, including a hammer and a metal chain. The woman was injured.

“He has addressed his addiction, sought counseling for his conduct and gained religious insight into himself and his conduct,” his lawyer wrote in a sentencing memorandum.

Lewiston police arrested Beach after responding to a call from a woman at a motel who reported that she’d been hit with a hammer.

She told officers that Beach offered to take her on an errand in South Carolina, but held her against her will and assaulted on the drive to Maine.